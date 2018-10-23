Bids for a private trail development of Cooloola Walk

A GOVERNMENT call for a private sector partner to help partner further development of the Great Cooloola Walk has been enthusiastically embraced by the Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton.

And Noosa Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said Noosa Council was "open to learning more about how partnerships could generate a deeper appreciation” of the walk.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones and Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch this week raised the prospect of private backers to lodge expressions of interest to help enhance not only the Cooloola walk, but the Thorsborne Trail and the Whitsunday Island Trail.

"We want to partner with the private sector, councils and traditional owners to promote our world class national parks and develop new ecotourism,” Ms Jones said.

Ms Bolton said the announcement was a major coup for developing and promoting sustainable and ecologically friendly tourism.

"Nature-based experiences are what Noosa excels at. Showcasing and retaining our uniqueness is vital for us, and the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

"As an internationally recognised iconic destination and Biosphere Reserve, our tourism offerings need to be aligned with our environmental ethos.

"By taking the first steps to create an ecotrail experience at the Cooloola Great Walk, the government has demonstrated their commitment to Noosa and its protection values.”

Ms Bolton said eco and adventure tourists stay for longer, provide a higher visitor yield and are committed towards low-enviro impacts while on holiday.

"To have a new ecotourism offering at the Cooloola Great Walk that aligns with both our sustainable tourism strategy, as well as community expectation on environmental protection and job creation, is very welcome news,” she said.

Cr Wilkie said this initiative had the support of traditional owners and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and "has enormous potential to deliver a world-class walk for residents and visitors”.

EOIs are open until November 16.