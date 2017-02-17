31°
Big Basher hits Kin Kin for Pink Stumps Day

Peter Gardiner | 17th Feb 2017 8:09 AM
HOW'S THAT: Brisbane Heat Chris Lynn is headed to Kin Kin Oval.
HOW'S THAT: Brisbane Heat Chris Lynn is headed to Kin Kin Oval.

THE Big Bash king of the big swing, Chris Lynn, is headed to Kin Kin on Sunday to take part in the Pink Stumps Day Kin Kin Community versus Noosa Council cricket match.

But, fortunately for one of the sides, the Brisbane Heat master blaster who recently equalled the Big Bash League record of 11 sixes in a super knock of 98 from just 49 balls, is there only to call the shots as umpire.

Pink Stumps Day is a national fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation and Kin Kin's Anita Poteri is thrilled to have one of T20 cricket's hottest hitters taking part at the local oval from 2pm. She said Chris would be happy to mix with the locals and sign autographs.

Anita said "a friend of a friend” helped to secure the participation of the batsman who is battling a chronic neck ailment.

"I'd like to get him to play on our side but he won't be playing for anyone as he's injured,” Anita said.

Mayor Tony Wellington will lead out his side all equipped with pink cricket kit. Alongside him will be local cricketing councillor Joe Jurisevic pitted against a determined bunch of Kin Kin locals which includes school principal Trent Shaw as well as Anita and her family. Anita said all councillors would play, including Canadian-raised Ingrid Jackson and council CEO Brett de Chastel. Cr Jurisevic said the Council team has been holding secret training sessions in preparation for the big match. Hot 91's Sam Coward will be ground announcer.

Anita said the magic of Pink Stumps was seeing businesses, families, friends and schools get in and a have a go, but she said to get the best result a vocal cheer squad was needed. The word is to wear pink.

Anita said: "As they say at the McGrath Foundation, together we can make a difference. Together we can raise more to help the 44 women diagnosed with breast cancer each day.”

Noosa Council team: Tony Wellington, Brett de Chastel, Ingrid Jackson, Phil Amson, Peter Slattery, Donna Frey, Joe Jurisevic, Frank Wilkie, Frank Pardon, Jodie Crawford, Kylie Finigan, Tyron de Kauwe, Brian Stockwell, Jess Glasgow.

Kin Kin team: Peter Mandak, Guy Auckland, Butch Uechtritz, Jeff Donaldson, Trent Shaw, Conor Neville, Matt Hawkins, James Auckland, Cristy Uechtritz, Finn Uechtritz, Nik auckland Richard Lee, Anita Poteri, Paul Sprecher, Andrew Hockey.

Donations to pinkstumps day2017.gofundraise.com.au/ page/kinkin.

Snap up Noosa Food and Wine tickets

Don't miss your chance to grab one of 13,000 tickets to this year's Noosa Food and Wine festival from May 18-21.

