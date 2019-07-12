Menu
EROSION: It's deja vu at Noosa Main Beach as recent huge swell has once again stripped sand from the beach. Caitlin Zerafa
Big blow for beach after swell

12th Jul 2019 10:00 AM

NOOSA Main Beach copped a battering last week after strong swell caused widespread erosion.

There was a sense of deja vu after sand washed away, which had only recently been restored after Tropical Cyclone Oma in February.

Noosa Council's infrastructure services director Carl Billingham said work would now begin to assess the damage.

"We're currently carrying out a survey assessment to determine the volume of sand lost," he said.

"The erosion is generally less severe this time, however the section adjacent the rock wall is significantly scoured."

Restoration usually takes place in the winter months to have the beach ready for the summer storm season.

"This event is an unfortunate setback, but the plan will remain similar, albeit compressed into a shorter time frame."

"It took approximately four months to cover the rock wall and return the beach to an ideal state following the effects of TC Oma. We expect the restoration process will be quicker this time."

The cost of restoration is still being estimated.

