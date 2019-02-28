Big blow to Noosa beach but we've had worse

OMA HIT: Noosa Main Beach shows the impact from the big blow but pumping will soon be starting back up.

NOWHERE near as bad as the cyclone ravaged 1970s erosion events - that is the judgment of the senior Noosa Council officer charged with restoring Main Beach after Oma's big blow.

Council's infrastructure services director Carl Billingham said: "The erosion isn't as bad as the '70s.

"I've actually posted some pictures from the 1988-2009 events on Facebook.

"It's nowhere near as bad as that. It's really business as usual after a storm event."

Mr Billingham said council has a watching brief on the weekend swell conditions as it was "no use spending money pumping money if it's only going to get taken out again".

"We'll have a look at that over the next few days and we'll make a plan get a contractor in who does the sand pumping for us."

"The sand's still there it's just slightly offshore ... what will happen eventually is that the sand will get dumped back there by waves.

"Nature will take its own course, but we will try to help it along a little bit, but we're not going to do that right now."

And no doubt with the Noosa Festival of Surfing in mind, he said: "We might look at doing a little bit of (beach) grooming to get some equipment down there and push that material around."

Mr Billingham said the council will consult with the Hastings Street Association on the extent of resources deployed.

"Those discussions have got to be had still. If we leave nature to its own course it could take a bit of time,” he said.

"It will get back to its old beautiful self."

He hoped the beach would be at its best for Easter, but he said "you don't know what else is around the corner".