Big Bob now back on job of working out councillor pay rises

NOOSA councillors may want to be extra nice to their former mayor and colleague as Bob Abbot has just been announced as the man in charge of determining their pay packets.

The first Sunshine Coast Regional Council mayor and long-term Noosa local government identity is to chair the new Local Government Remuneration Commission.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the commission would establish categories for Queensland’s 77 councils and the amount of remuneration payable to councillors and mayors in those categories.

“Bob has 32 years’ experience as an elected councillor and mayor, and has held board and panel positions with the South East Queensland Council of Mayors and the LGAQ<’ Mr Hinchliffe said.

“Importantly, he has been willing to pass on his knowledge as a mentor to newly elected mayors and councillors, with a particular focus on indigenous mayors.”

The former Noosa Mayor, who fought amalgamation tooth and nail, would be joined by Andrea Ranson and Reimen Hii, both of whom are part-time mediators for the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT).

“Bob, Andrea and Reimen not only bring a wealth of experience in local government and the law, but I know they will also ensure that Queensland’s diversity will be well represented in their recommendations,” the minister said.

The role of the commission is to establish the categories of local governments; decide the category to which each local government belongs; and decide the maximum amount of remuneration payable to the councillors and mayors in each category. The categories are reviewed every four years, while the remuneration is reviewed annually.

The commission, along with the new Councillor Conduct Tribunal replace the former Local Government Remuneration and Discipline Tribunal as part of the Palaszczuk Government’s rolling reform agenda to improve integrity, transparency and accountability in the sector.

For more information visit www.dlgrma.qld.gov.au.