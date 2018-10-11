Big bonjour from New Caledonia

CULTURE: A group of Year 8students from St Teresa's recently went on a French immersion trip to New Caledonia.

OVER the recent school holidays, thirteen students from St Teresa's Catholic College immersed themselves in the French language on a trip to New Caledonia.

The Year 8 students travelled to Noumea where they got to visit tourist sites and attended classes at local school College Champagnat.

Students also attend a cooking class in French with local chef Samuel Machon at his restaurant Allinea.

Teacher Adriana Lidden said each student took something away from participating in the language immersion.

"Improving their understanding of the language and culture is what we want them to get out of the trip,” she said.

"It gives them a lot of confidence too.”

The trip has been running annually since 2014 but this was the first year it was offered to Year 8 French students.

"The Grade 8's were quite mature and able to interact,” Ms Lidden said.

French is a big part of the college community and is taught to all Year 7 and 8 students and as an elective to Year 9 and above for to those who want to continue on and improve their skills.

The college also run a senior French exchange trip every two years, where students visit Paris and stay with a local family for three weeks before their buddy comes to Australia to stay with them.

Other cultures are also celebrated and the school currently have Thai students visiting from Lexis English school to participate in classes a share their culture with St Teresa's students.

"We we try to embrace multiculturalism and the students love the interaction,” Ms Lidden said.

