Big Brother house on fire

Fire crews battle to save the former Big Brother house. Picture: Jared Farrow and Hayley Exposito

Officials have confirmed the famous house featured in TV series Big Brother is ablaze.

Footage has surfaced on social media, in which plumes of smoke are seen rising from the abandoned house, located on the lot beside Dreamworld on the Gold Coast.

Fire crews were reportedly called to Foxwell Rd at Coomera at 2.15pm, and have since been battling the blaze.

Since 3pm more than a dozen firefighters have been trying to extinguish the flames.

According to the Gold Coast Bulletin, five police vehicles and six firefighter crews are on scene, with more on their way.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman has confirmed that the structure on fire is the house featured on Big Brother and the fire was "well involved" at 2:30pm.

There are reports a group of teenagers wearing "hoodies and hats" were seen running from the scene.

One woman who drove past said police had saturated the area.

"Cops were everywhere, sussing teenagers around the area," she told reporters. "One teen got absolutely tacked by roughly four police officers."

Smoke coming from the former Big Brother house. Picture: Jared Farrow and Hayley Exposito

The incident comes just weeks after the former Big Brother pad was vandalised.

The reality show's famous "mansion" on the Gold Coast has fallen into disrepair since the series ended in 2014, with video shot recently in the grounds uncovering a derelict hellhole fallen into disrepair.

The derelict Big Brother house YouTuber and former contestant Skye Wheatley visited. Photo: YouTube — Skye Wheatley

The smoke coming from the house could be seen from kilometres away. Picture: Jared Farrow and Hayley Exposito