Big celebrations for Vic's 100th birthday

VICTOR Hallett celebrated his 100th birthday at Carramar in Noosa, a long way from his birthplace of Southampton in England.

And it's been an interesting journey that brought him to Noosa.

Born into a seafaring family, with his father Charles and grandfather Thomas both merchant seamen, Mr Hallett started working at Pirelli before enlisting in the army at the outbreak of the Second World War.

He saw action in North Africa and Italy and was awarded the Defence Medal, the Africa Star, the 1939-1945 Star, the Italy Star and the War Medal 1939-1945.

After the war, Mr Hallett returned to Pirelli's, working as a supervisor in cable extrusion.

He then met Barbara in 1946 and they married on December 18, 1948.

The couple had one daughter, Gillian, and moved from the UK to South Africa in the 1980s then back to the UK and on to Australia in the 1990s following Gillian and her husband Ian.

They lived in Canberra before moving north to Brisbane and then to Noosa in 2002.

After losing his wife in January last year, Mr Hallett said it was "a wonderful life shared together”.