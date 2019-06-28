BIG CLEAN UP: Lions Park could take months to rejuvenate

BIG CLEAN UP: Noosa Lions Park turned into a mud pit after heavy rain and foot traffic at Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

WORK to restore Lions Park to its former glory after a muddy Noosa Food and Wine Festival has begun, with the cost expected to be into the tens of thousands.

The multi-purpose grounds hosted the Festival Village during the May event, but a deluge of overnight rains turned the grassed area to an ankle-deep mud pit.

Noosa Council property manager Clint Irwin said the restoration project was likely to comprise two stages.

"The first stage involves making the area usable. Council's parks team has levelled the uneven ground and will plant some winter grass to ensure the park is in a usable state," Mr Irwin said.

"This is essentially a temporary fix because the couch grass which was in place will not grow during the cooler months."

Mr Irwin said the second stage would involve replanting couch grass and replacing subsurface drainage and irrigation in November.

Throughout the year Lions Park is used for several events, including Noosa Triathlon, and discussions have begun to consider the longer term future use of the grounds.

"Council has started discussing the future use of the Lions Park with event organisers and this is likely to involve further stakeholder and community consultation," Mr Irwin said.

The festival did divert 1.3 tonnes of waste from landfill through their plastic free sustainability program.