Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

The Big Cow at home at pioneer village
News

Big Cow attraction to help beef-up local tourism

Alexia Austin
21st Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Big Cow at Highfields Pioneering Village is back on its feet and was officially opened to the public yesterday.

Named 'Clivia' after major sponsor Clive Berghofer, the attraction is tipped to bring more tourism to the area.

"The cow looks terrific, Jody and Ray (Ashford) you have done a great job in making the cow look good and it's going to be great for tourism," Southern Queensland Country Tourism CEO Peter Homan said at the opening.

 

Highfields Pioneer Village president Mervyn Polzin prepares to give a butter making demonstration as The Big Cow opened to the public on Sunday.
Highfields Pioneer Village president Mervyn Polzin prepares to give a butter making demonstration as The Big Cow opened to the public on Sunday.

"These big things are everywhere, there are over 100 of them all over Australia, there's big cows and big prawns, and a big gumboot in Tully - big things fascinate us as a society and people like those Instagram shots.

"(Visitors) will come from near and wide to have a look at the Big Cow."

Built in the 1970s near the Sunshine Coast, the Big Cow houses a room which is to be used as a museum.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

big cow highfields pioneer village opening
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boutique ‘like no other’: Jacinta Emms

        Premium Content Boutique ‘like no other’: Jacinta Emms

        Fashion & Beauty This gorgeous Noosa boutique has stolen Jacinta Emms’ heart. And here is why.

        Leaders battle for playground supremacy

        Premium Content Leaders battle for playground supremacy

        News A community leader says criticism aimed at the adventure playground beside the...

        Meet the women behind Coast peak business body

        Premium Content Meet the women behind Coast peak business body

        Business One of the Coast’s peak business bodies has revealed who are the women at its helm.

        I spent an hour with a sex worker, here’s what happened

        Premium Content I spent an hour with a sex worker, here’s what happened

        News A sex worker for the past three years, Nikki Vee knows the good, the bad and...