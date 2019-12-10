IT'S OFFICIAL: Noosa drought declared as dam level revealed

Dams are drying out around the region.

Dams are drying out around the region.

NOOSA'S big dry has now become official with the shire joining the list of drought declared councils in Queensland.

Joining Noosa on the critical water shortage list in southeast Queensland are nearby neighbours Sunshine Coast Regional Council, Gympie Regional Council, Moreton Regional Council and Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Others added in the list are Gold Coast City Council, Logan City Council and Redland City Council.

Today's announcement comes as Seqwater has Lake Macdonald's capacity as of December 9 listed at 6500 megalitres or 81.1 per cent.

The SEQ water grid capacity was listed at 1,276,313 megalitres or 67.9 per cent.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner said he had accepted the recommendations of the local drought committees based on the significant lack of rain, depleted pasture reserves and escalating concerns about agricultural water supply.

"Local drought committees usually meet at the end of the wet season in April, but due to the deteriorating conditions since then, these committees decided to recommend the areas be drought declared from 1 December," Mr Furner said.

"There are now 41 councils and four part council areas drought declared, and 16 individually droughted properties (IDPs) in a further five local government areas," he said.

"These declarations represent 67.4 per cent of the land area of Queensland.

"In these regions, local drought committee members have observed extreme rainfall deficiencies, above average temperatures, poor pasture growth, low soil moisture profiles, failed winter grain, forage and horticultural crops, little to no planting of summer forage and grain crops, and significant concerns about stock, irrigation and rural water supplies.

"Any producer who is experiencing difficult conditions in any council area that is not drought declared, can apply for an IDP declaration. This gives you the same access to Queensland drought assistance as an area declaration," he said.

View the drought declaration map at longpaddock.qld.gov.au

For further information on drought assistance visit daf.qld.gov.au or call the Customer Service Centre on 13 25 23.