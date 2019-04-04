Big fight ahead for brave Josie

TWO months ago Josie Mecklem was an active young girl excited for another year of school, dancing and netball.

On Wednesday she spent her 12th birthday at Brisbane Children's Hospital as she undertakes her biggest fight yet.

Josie was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at the top of her tibia on February 8, a diagnosis mother Nicole said was devastating.

"Josie is a super active kids. She was dancing twice a week and played netball,” Ms Mecklem said.

"She just had a sore knee and we thought it might have been growing pains.

"We happened to go to the GP for something else and when we were there decided to mention her knee.”

Ms Mecklem, a single mother, said at first the doctor thought Josie had ligament damage but when sent her for an MR the result was far more sinister.

"We were at the doctor on the Tuesday, had the MRI on the Wednesday and by Friday we were meeting with the oncologist in Brisbane.”

Josie begins her second round of chemotheraphy next week in preparation to have the tumour removed.

"She will have to have extensive surgery,” Ms Mecklem said.

"It looks like she will have nearly nine centimetres taken off the top of her tibia and then have further rounds of chemo after that.”

Despite the battle, Ms Mecklem said Josie had been "incredibly brave” and medical staff believed the prognosis was good.

"The hospital have been amazing and they really spoilt Josie for her birthday,” she said.

The diagnosis has meant Josie's mother is unable to work, and while medical costs are covered, Ms Mecklem still needs to look after Josie's siblings - Ben, 13 and Charlotte, 9.

Visit http://www.gofundme.com/ help-josie-and-her-family- kick-cancers-buttif you can donate to help out.