Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jack Trentepohl and Stefanie Cooper. Immanuel College year 12 formal. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Jack Trentepohl and Stefanie Cooper. Immanuel College year 12 formal. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Education

BIG GALLERY: Immanuel grads celebrate tough year in style

Stuart Cumming
23rd Nov 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Immanuel Lutheran College principal Colin Minke congratulated his most recent Year 12 cohort for their resilience as they celebrated their high school formal.

About 81 students marked a memorable occasion at Venue 114 in Kawana on Friday night.

"It was really important for the Year 12s to have a formal this year after the year that they have had, they haven't really had a lot to celebrate," Mr Minke said on Friday.

"So we are really pleased that they have got this opportunity tonight.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

GALLERY: 47 memorable moments from Caloundra CC formal

IN PHOTOS: Caloundra SHS teens dazzle at formal

"The students have had a pretty tough year but what they have learned from this year is about resilience and persistence and I think those sorts of traits will carry on into next year and beyond and hold them in great stead for the future."

More Stories

buderim formal gallery graduates immanuel lutheran college photo venue 114 year 12
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morcombe killer still haunts me: ‘I wanted 5 mins with him’

        Premium Content Morcombe killer still haunts me: ‘I wanted 5 mins with him’

        Crime Kerry Corbin worked with Australia’s worst sex monsters including Daniel Morcombe’s killer. In our On Guard podcast, he reveals his prison stories. Warning: Graphic

        Noosa Schoolies: Behaviour report card for first weekend

        Premium Content Noosa Schoolies: Behaviour report card for first weekend

        News Drug charges, weapons possessions and traffic infringement notices were issued...

        Now or never to keep our Coasts afloat

        Premium Content Now or never to keep our Coasts afloat

        Opinion Infrastructure needed as Sunshine, Gold Coasts reach economic crossroads

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Monday.