BIG GALLERY: Immanuel grads celebrate tough year in style
Immanuel Lutheran College principal Colin Minke congratulated his most recent Year 12 cohort for their resilience as they celebrated their high school formal.
About 81 students marked a memorable occasion at Venue 114 in Kawana on Friday night.
"It was really important for the Year 12s to have a formal this year after the year that they have had, they haven't really had a lot to celebrate," Mr Minke said on Friday.
"So we are really pleased that they have got this opportunity tonight.
"The students have had a pretty tough year but what they have learned from this year is about resilience and persistence and I think those sorts of traits will carry on into next year and beyond and hold them in great stead for the future."