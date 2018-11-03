Big international win for students

WINERS ARE GRINNERS: Good Shepherd's Tournament of the Minds STEM team recently won the international finals in Darwin.

A TALENTED team of Good Shepherd Lutheran College students celebrated their recent win at the International Finals of Tournament of Minds competition held at Charles Darwin University in the Northern Territory.

The group of seven students from Years 7-10 brought home the International Prize in the Secondary STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) division.

It has been a long journey for these dedicated students, only reaching this point after winning the regional and state competitions as they honed in on their imaginative skills.

Facilitator and Good Shepherd TOM Coordinator Steve Miller-Metzner said the student continually work hard.

"The students, after many years of engaging with the TOM program within our P-12 College, aspired to achieve their very best at the highest level,” Mr Miller-Metzner said.

"In a competition like this a healthy imagination is invaluable- and TOM fosters, and celebrates, students' ability to come up with the unexpected.”

The academic endeavour is seen by many a a great way to tap into learning skills.

"I believe their broad skill set, positive approach to collaboration, and highly developed creative thinking enabled them to be awarded the victory,” Mr Miller-Metzner said.

"TOM helps our secondary students develop and hone these skills which are recognised as key attributes to being successful future leaders in their chosen field.”

"This makes for a very exciting big-picture view for these students - but right now they're happy to celebrate their 2018 achievement!”

Principal Anthony Dyer is proud of the team's achievements.

"Competing at the highest level is always exciting,” Mr Dyer said.

"Vying against the other champion teams from the other Australian states and territories, as well as the national champions from New Zealand, Hong Kong and Thailand, takes it to the next level and makes it a great learning experience too.”

"We are also very proud of all of the Good Shepherd teams who have consistently represented Queensland in Tournament of Minds (TOM) over the last two decades.”