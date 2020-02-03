Menu
WELL DESERVED: Paralympian Brenden Hall cools off after his win in the 3km swim at Noosa Summer Swim on Saturday, February 1. (SURFSHOTS NOOSA)
News

Big Noosa win proves Paralympian’s ready for more gold

Matt Collins
3rd Feb 2020 10:56 AM
ALL that stood between Brenden Hall and the rest of the pack was daylight when the Paralympian beat hundreds of able-bodied swimmers at the Noosa Summer Swim series on the weekend.

Eyeing off his fourth straight Paralympics, Hall used the 3km event at the World Swim Series to sharpen his skills outside of the pool.

WORTHY WINNER: Paralympian Brenden Hall was victorious against hundreds of able-bodied swimmers in the 3km race at Noosa Summer Swim on the weekend. (SURFSHOTS NOOSA)
After winning by such a margin he can be confident that his 30+ hours a week of training in the lead up to this year’s Paralympics is paying off.

“Training is pretty heavy at the moment, I’m doing up to ten water sessions a week, as well as gym,” Hall said.

Hall, who had his right leg amputated as a child, enjoyed racing against able-bodied competitors.

He liked it even more when he beats them by such a margin.

“For me, I like to test my ability against the able bod guys and really push it,” Hall said.

“I like to stick it to them here and there.

“It’s kind of a bit of challenge I like to take now and then.”

As an athlete with a disability, Hall is a great reminder of how great things can be achieved with determination and hard work.

“I want to show people that anything is possible if you put your mind to it,” he said.

“Nothing stops you from doing anything you want to do.

“I want to prove to people that the impossible is possible.”

After winning the 3km race on Noosa’s Main Beach, Hall revelled in the opportunity to chat with the crowd and

“It’s one of those moments I don’t realise the impact I have had on everyone that may have been watching,” he said.

“For me it’s just an everyday thing. It’s just what I am used to doing.

“It’s always enlightening. I don’t realise how impacting it is until after I’ve spoken to them.”

Hall was confident he would be on a plane to Tokyo come late August.

“My chances are pretty high,” he said.

“I’m feeling pretty confident and I am starting to feel good.

“But we won’t know until the trials in June in Adelaide.”

Hall was looking forward to being back on the ultimate sporting stage, after a successful 2016 Paralympics in Rio where he won three medals including golf in the 400m Freestyle.

As he looks to his fourth Paralympics, Hall said he still gets nervous. But he is able to control the nerves more these days.

“I probably get nervous in a different way now. I use my nerves properly,” he said.

“In 2016 I felt nervous in the sense that I had to race strong and race smart to hold on to my gold medal I had won four years before.

At 26, Hall was aware of some of the up-and-coming youngsters from other countries who would be vying for his Paralympic crown, but if he was concerned he certainly wasn’t showing it.

“I’m sure this old dog can still show them a few tricks,” he said.

