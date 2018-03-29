Big Paddy to have Dolphins hitting the heights

RUGBY UNION: A former Olympic rowing hopeful is among a trio of international players beefing up the Noosa Dolphins' forwards this season.

Towering second-rower Patrick Bamforth, who stands at 204cm tall and tips the scales at 124kg, is the biggest prospect of the three, which also includes Argentinian forwards Ignacio Aguilera and Federico Grigera.

The 21-year-old Englishman, better known by his nickname "Paddy”, said he had been "absolutely loving” living on the Sunshine Coast and being involved with his new club.

"I have really enjoyed my time with the Dolphins. The coaches and players have been very welcoming and quick to joke about with me.”

Bamforth, who was part of England's Army Reserves before moving to Australia, said the biggest challenge for him had been getting used to the heat on the Coast.

"The rugby is very fast here,” he said.

"I've played a few trial games and found them tough but that's due to the heat.”

This year marks a new era for the Dolphins, who will take part in an eight-team competition consisting of teams from the Coast and Brisbane. The extra height and weight provided by the new signings will be extremely valuable for the Dolphins, who will benefit from a heavier scrum and stronger line-out during the season.

But Bamforth isn't just a massive body specialising in scrummaging and line-outs; he's also a talented rower who competed at the Great Britain Olympic trials.

"I used to row at university in a high-performance squad aiming for the Olympics,” hesaid.

The powerhouse Dolphins will be looking to defend their title for a third straight year after dominating the local rugby competition. The competition is due to get under way on April 7.