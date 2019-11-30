Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of a heavy police presence, as officers attempt to crackdown on drug-fuelled partygoers.
Revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of a heavy police presence, as officers attempt to crackdown on drug-fuelled partygoers.
Crime

Big police presence as Festival X gets underway

by Rose Anton
30th Nov 2019 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hundreds of revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of a heavy police presence at the Sydney Showgrounds this afternoon, as officers attempt to crackdown on drug-fuelled partygoers.

Dozens of police, including a number of sniffer dogs, are currently stationed at the main entrance where already a number of searches for drugs have taken place.

Hundreds of revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of police
Hundreds of revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of police

It is understood no arrests have yet been made, however, officers are on high alert for young party-goers attempting to smuggle in illicit substances like MDMA.

"The less drugs today the better," one officer told the Sunday Telegraph.

Ten or so officers are also on watch at Olympic Park Station, the main public transport hub for the festival.

 

 

As well as officers from beats across Sydney, the festival itself has deployed a significant security presence.

As it stands, close to 100 personnel are manning the gates for the festival headlined by the likes of Calvin Harris and Alison Wonderland.

drugs festival x music police ripple-effect

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa attracts gun golfing legends

        Noosa attracts gun golfing legends

        News Noosa Pro Am is made up of the stuff of legends.

        Braving gales and 20m monster seas

        premium_icon Braving gales and 20m monster seas

        News Noosa novice sailor takes on world racers and leads the way.

        Petition to brighten beachside town one step closer

        premium_icon Petition to brighten beachside town one step closer

        News A quiet Coast suburb his hoping to brighten up their evening atmosphere as they...

        SES young blood looks to join Noosa Council

        premium_icon SES young blood looks to join Noosa Council

        News Latest candidate to stand in Noosa has a rural persepective.