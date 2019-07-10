Big servos rinsing customers of cash: RACQ

Filling up with petrol at the bowser Photo Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

Filling up with petrol at the bowser Photo Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

RACQ revealed Coles Express, Caltex and BP had the highest average unleaded petrol (ULP) prices in June, according to price data for major retailers across the Brisbane, Gold and Sunshine Coasts, Ipswich, Logan and Bayside areas.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said some of the biggest companies were among the worst offenders.

"Coles Express tops the list for having the highest average prices last month, stinging motorists an average 146.8cpl, almost 3cpl more than Caltex, BP and Freedom," she said.

"Both 7-Eleven and Pacific Petroleum weren't far behind, with average prices of 142.9cpl and 142.7cpl respectively.

"Often these bigger companies have the luxury of being located on major, high traffic roads where desperate drivers pull in and fill up because it's convenient, even though cheaper fuel could be just around the corner."

Ms Smith said some of the independent chains had offered bargain deals at the bowser throughout June and urged south east Queensland drivers to reward those retailers with their business.

"Aggressive discounter, Metro, recently expanded into the State and is giving competitors a run for their money, selling unleaded up to 14cpl less than the most expensive," she said.

"Surprisingly, supermarket giant Woolworths was perhaps the largest retailer offering prices at the cheaper end of the market."

Ms Smith said Brisbane was entering the peak of the cycle and urged drivers to shop around rather than just filling up wherever was closest.

"20.9 percent of retailers in Brisbane are selling at the new high of 165.9cpl. But there's still cheap fuel available. Check out the apps and websites like RACQ Fair Fuel Finder to locate the best deal in your area and aim to buy for 128cpl or less."

Average SEQ pump prices:

Coles Express 146.8cpl

Caltex 143.9cpl

BP 143.2cpl

Freedom 143cpl

7-Eleven 142.9cpl

Pacific Petroleum 142.7cpl

Shell 141.9cpl

Puma 141.5cpl

Woolworths 140.9cpl

Liberty Oil 140.8cpl

Unbranded 140.3cpl

United 139.5cpl

Metro 132.8cpl