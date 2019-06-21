Big spend to be ticked on Friday

AN INVESTMENT in community infrastructure will be the cornerstone of another significant $28 million capital works budget, likely to be adopted next Friday by Noosa Council.

Mayor Tony Wellington says this year's spend would include big-ticket items such as a new community centre and park for Peregian Beach, a refurbishment of the North Shore Beachside Campground, and some significant road and bridge improvements.

"We've funded important and essential infrastructure upgrades in this budget,”

Cr Wellington said.

"For example, $1.2m will go towards the replacement of major Gympie Terrace stormwater assets.

"A $1.8m allocation will see us break ground on the Ernest St/Hilton Tce intersection upgrade, where a new roundabout will deliver relief for motorists turning right to Hilton Tce and new lighting will boost safety for all road users,”

Cr Wellington said.

"In the hinterland, the upgrade of Black Mountain Rd will be completed. Plus Tewah Rd at Boreen Point will be sealed, as will the steep section of Ambulance St in Pomona.

"In partnership with the Federal Government, more than $1.8m will be used to rebuild Orealla Bridge at Sunrise Beach.

"Two bridges in the hinterland at Kin Kin and Cooran will also be replaced.

"Again, with thanks to the generous support of the Federal Government, we are also on track to complete the Rufous St project at Peregian.

"In the next financial year we'll be delivering a new community centre and community park, ahead of an expansion of the digital hub in the following

year.”

A Noosa North Shore Beach Campground upgrade will see $2.4m spent.

"This is an income- generating asset for council, and it's important that we demonstrate world's best practice at this environmentally sensitive site,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, $577,000 will go towards upgrading the toilets at Peregian Park, Peregian Beach.

"Peregian Park is ever popular with families and it's also used for events such as the Peregian Market and Peregian Originals.

"The new facilities will meet these demands.”

Cooran's Pioneer Park will also benefit from further improvements.

Noosa Aquatic Centre closes shortly for a $932,000 refurbishment comprising a new roof and decking, prior to the installation of solar panels to support council's zero emissions goal.

The budget includes funds to upgrade more than

150 metres of pathway and provide new traffic islands around Sea Eagle Drive at Noosaville to make it safer for children heading to and from school.

"There's also money to replace barbecues and park furniture across the shire, to improve our community halls, as well as to upgrade more of our bus shelters to meet new disability access standards,” Cr Wellington said.

"Overall, this is a sensible and responsible budget.

"The total capital works spend is once again twice the size of the capital works budget of the Noosa Council prior to amalgamation.

"I think we're delivering pretty well for our community.”

Other budget highlights: