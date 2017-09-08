Big spring school holiday crowds anticipated

HERE they come again.

The spring school holidays are just around the corner and next Friday, September15, Queensland schools will close for two weeks for students and their families to enjoy a break.

NSW and Victoria schools will start their two-week furloughs the following week, on Friday, September22, so Noosa's population will be swelling across three weeks, with a particular boost on the Queen's Birthday holiday weekend from Friday, September 29 to Monday, October 2.

Noosa's tourism operators are expected to welcome thousands of visitors to the region, who will inject millions of dollars into our economy during the September school holiday period, following on from a strong and consistent winter, Tourism Noosa chief executive Damien Massingham said.

"Our Visitor Information Centre is reporting high occupancies across the region, with limited availability,” he said.

"Mark Wilkinson from Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort said the school holiday period had sold out weeks ago, following on from an outstanding winter with record occupancies and great patronage across their food and beverage outlets from surrounding resorts.

"The resort has had lots of short-lead pick-up from Melbourne in particular, who have been experiencing a tough winter.”

Geoff Hussin from Ivory Palms Resort in Noosaville said bookings for the school holidays had been consistent throughout the past few months, particularly from Victoria and NSW, and the resort was nearly full for September and October.

With sunny skies forecast, tour and service providers are looking forward to once again welcoming visitors to Noosa.