Big thanks to our nurses

NURSES were celebrated worldwide on Sunday and at Noosa Hospital it was no different as staff were thanked for their service to the local community.

International Nurses Day is marked annually on May 12, the birth date of the pioneer of modern nursing Florence Nightingale.

Noosa Hospital director of clinical services Judy Beazley said it was a great opportunity to thank not only their nurses but all health industry staff.

"Noosa has a great hospital, it really punches above its weight,” she said.

"Miss Nightingale would approve.”

For Ms Beazley, her path in nursing began with a passion to help others.

"I wanted to contribute to society and make the world a better place.”

With nurses making up 62 per cent of Noosa Hospital's staff, she said they play an important role.

"We are here to serve the community,” she said.

"It's also a thank you to all hospital staff, nurses can't do it alone.”

Noosa Hospital also runs a successful gradate program, teaming with local universities to encourage young nurses to pursue a career in the industry.