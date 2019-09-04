Big W announces $1 clearance sale

Attention all bargain lovers; Big W has launched a massive clearance sale with thousands of items heavily discounted by the retailer.

The budget department store - which in July announced it would be closing 30 stores - has slashed the price of products by up to 80 per cent off, with items starting at just $1.

Discounted brands include the sought-after Dyson, with one of the cult brand's vacuums reduced to $449.

Sistema food containers and a Tefal frying pan have been marked down to half price.

This JCV smart TV has been slashed in price. Picture: Supplied

This Dyson is also a bargain. Picture: Supplied

A huge range of toys are also part of the clearance, with Lego, Marvel and Disney brands discounted.

Those looking to stock up for winter next year can pick up cut-price indoor heaters starting from $10, electric blankets and outdoor heaters.

Bedding, beauty, pet products, exercise and fitness, camping and luggage are also included in Big W's clearance.

The clearance sale is online and in stores while stocks last for a limited time only.

It's not the first sale Big W has had in recent months.

Keen chefs will be wanting to get their hands on this discounted frying pan. Picture: Supplied

In June, hopeful parents swarmed stores for their toy sale, with hordes of people queuing for the chance to pick up some discounted toys.

Clips were shared on social media showing of hordes of parents armed with empty trolleys, all eagerly waiting to be let in at midnight.

One person described the frenzy as a "total sh*t show", while one mum described excited shoppers as "lunatics".

"People were actually running like lunatics," she said, describing the chaos in her local store.

In August mums went nuts for this Big W $249 pram. Picture: Supplied

Last month, Big W also launched its biannual Bub & Me baby event sale, with the standout item a $249 pram.

Down from $299, shoppers said the pram was a cheaper dupe of Bugaboo's $2000 designer prams.

On Facebook, one parent gave it a five-star review, commenting that it was "everything we wanted in a pram" thanks to the fact it can be used as a seat or a bassinet.