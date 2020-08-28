Menu
Big W has surprised shoppers by heavily discounting one of the most popular sporting brands, sending fans into a frenzy.
Fashion & Beauty

Big W causes frenzy over $40 Nike sale

by Shireen Khalil
28th Aug 2020 4:55 PM

Big W has caused a frenzy over its massive Nike sale with the retail giant now selling the sporting brand's sneakers for as little as $40

An eagle-eyed customer had spotted the huge discount at her local store, sharing images of the new range to the popular Facebook group Hacks & Product Reviews Australia.

"Big W selling men's and ladies NIKE SHOES $70. You can even use after pay," she wrote.

Big W has reduced prices even further online, with some styles costing as little as $40 - significantly lower than many styles of Nike shoes.

A woman shared snaps of the Nike sale at Big W online. Picture: Facebook/Hacks & Product Reviews Australia
"Big W, who would've thought?" one Facebook user wrote.

"My hubby saw them last night. I didn't believe him lol," a second person wrote.

"Great value, will buy some tomorrow," a third added.

The discounted Nike sneakers come in black, navy, white and black/pink colours.

 

Some have already shared images of their purchase to social media. Picture: Facebook/Hacks & Product Reviews Australia
One woman said she nabbed the pictured kids Nike shoes for $60. They retail for $75 on the Nike site. Picture: Facebook/Hacks & Product Reviews Australia
Big W has discounted some styles even further on their website. Picture: Facebook/Hacks & Product Reviews Australia
While Big W has been selling Nike shoes for months, they haven't been available in all stores.

"Not in our regional town we only noticed them in our big W today," one shopper said.

Others were quick to nab the offer, sharing images of their cheap purchase.

A woman shared an image of her (kids size) Revolution Runners which retail for $75 on Nike's official website, for just $60 from Big W.

"Got these ones yesterday for $60 coz (sic) they kids ones," she said.

 

 

Originally published as Big W causes frenzy over $40 Nike sale

Her post has since caused a frenzy with many Nike lovers eager to snap a pair of the discounted shoes. Picture: Facebook/Hacks & Product Reviews Australia
