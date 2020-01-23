Menu
Subscribe
More than 2.6 million free books written by The Wiggles are expected to be given away from January 30.
News

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Someone's giving out FREE Wiggles books

23rd Jan 2020 2:18 PM

If anyone can teach a toddler about washing their hands, staying safe in the car, or understanding their feelings, it's The Wiggles.

Which is why families will be keen to get their hands on a free eight-part series by the children's supergroup called 'Here To Help', set to be given away weekly at Big W.

More than 2.6 million books are expected to be given away from January 30 nationally as part of Big W's Free Books program.

The educational books aimed at growing toddlers and preschoolers, and authored by The Wiggles, cover topics including water, car and home safety, feelings, hygiene and more.

Authored by The Wiggles, the 8-part “Here to Help” book series shares all the important things toddlers need to know as they grow.
Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said the series was all about showing children important life lessons in an engaging way.

"When other family members become involved or encourage the reading experience it can lead to a very positive, worthwhile, bonding moment," he said.

For the first time since the program launched, the books will also be available on BIG W's YouTube channel, read by The Wiggles each week so people who don't live near a store can access the program.

Books will be released weekly from all BIG W stores nationally on January 30 with no purchase necessary.

