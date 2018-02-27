Big wet is now finally passing

Pomona resident Andrew George puts up an umbrella for the wet kangaroos in the backyard.

Pomona resident Andrew George puts up an umbrella for the wet kangaroos in the backyard.

IT'S finally over.

The big February wet might still something to offer us in the next day or so - but it will be minimal.

Noosa shire was mainly spared the biggest falls over the last few days, with the Nambour and Palmwoods regions copping more than 200mm, but collectively, Tewantin's main Bureau of Meteorology weather station has recorded 382.2mm to Sunday evening for the month of February so far.

The long-term average for February in Tewantin is 218.8mm.

Thursday saw 51mm of rain fall, with the highest on Friday at 74mm, dropping back to 60.6mm on Saturday, and a mere 6.6mm on Sunday.

Due to heavy shower activity, the rainfall varied substantially; for example, on Saturday Cooroy received 38mm while Noosa Heads only got 6.6mm.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Lachlan Stoney yesterday said a cold front was pushing up the coast later on Monday, bringing more stable weather from today, and a strong wind warning had been issued for coastal waters.

"Thunderstorms will decrease from Tuesday along with the humid conditions, but there will still be a medium chance of showers,” Mr Stoney said.

"Temperatures for Tuesday should hit a maximum of 27, slowly increasing during the week to about 30 degrees.

"The strong winds will reach 25 knots plus,” Mr Stoney said.

Weather outlook (BoM as at Monday)

Today: Temperature range 23-27. Shower or two. Possible storm. 0 - 3mm. SE winds.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 22-28. Chance of rain 5%. S winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 20-30. Chance of rain 5%. E winds.

Friday: Partly cloudy. 22-28. Chance of rain 30%, 0-2mm. SE winds.

Saturday: Shower or two. 22-27. Chance of rain 50%, 0-5mm. E to SE winds.