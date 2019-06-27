Bigger falls, but rain on way out

BROLLIES OUT: Delwyn, Sue and Marlene enjoy a stroll at the park along Gympie Terrace as the rain starts to recede.

AS LOCAL rainfall passes the 120mm mark in many areas of Noosa Shire, there are some fears school holiday tourism figures could be impacted.

By 9am Thursday, Tewantin had received 129mm of rain since Tuesday, with other centres ranging from 55mm upwards.

Mt Tinbeerwah received 119mm over the 48-hour period, Lake Cooroibah 115mm, while Lake Macdonald picked up 109mm. The next-highest total was 83mm at Pomona.

The last school holiday period at Easter was marred by rain, and tourism operators are looking forward to a good season.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Lachlan Stoney offered some positive news, saying showers would continue to ease today, becoming less likely into Saturday with 40-50 per cent probability, and mostly sunny conditions would prevail on Sunday.

But a continuing ridge with keep easterly wind flows strong.

"It will be cooler from Monday with temperatures around 21-22, however with school holidays visitors should take care in the water as we approach the July 3 new moon; there will be greater tides of up to two or 2.5 metres, causing strong currents and rips.”

Rainfall 24hrs to Wed 9am, Thur 9am, total:

Tewantin 69mm, 60mm - 129mm

Mt Tinbeerwah 78, 41 - 119

Lake Cooroibah 66, 49 - 115

Lake Macdonald 75, 34 - 109

Pomona 50, 33 - 83

Cooroy 49, 31 - 80

Boreen Pt 41, 31 - 72

Doonan Ck 40, 27 - 67

Cooran 28, 27 - 55

Black Mtn: 29, 16 - 45