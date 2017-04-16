27°
'Biggest and best' woodworking on show at Cooroy

16th Apr 2017 7:49 AM
The Cooroora Woodworkers Fair is on May 12-13.
The Cooroora Woodworkers Fair is on May 12-13. contribtued

THE Cooroora Woodworkers club is holding its 28th annual Wood and Craft Show on the weekend of May 12-13.

For most of its 27-year history, the show was held at the Cooroy Memorial Hall but with the closure of the hall early last year organisers were forced to find a new venue.

Last year's event was held at the clubhouse in the Lowermill Precinct and, as a result of support from both Noosa Council and the Fusion Festival, the show was a great success.

The organisers are confident that the Cooroora Wood and Craft Show 2017, which will again be held at the Lowermill Precinct surrounding the clubhouse and workshops, will be the best show ever.

The heart of the show is always the competitions where regional woodworking clubs compete in the Interclub Competition and school students compete in the Schools Competition.

Club members also compete in their own internal woodcraft cmpetition, which promotes the skills of woodworking.

Visitors will see all the competition entries as well as demonstrations of woodworking, timber milling and a quality items for sale. Entry is $2 per person (under 16 free).

Topics:  cooroora woodworkers club cooroy timber wood and craft show woodworkers

