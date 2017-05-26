Biggest Morning Tea upsizes to fight cancer

Annie Evans from Cancer Council Noosa organised this year's biggest morning tea at the Noosa Boathouse.

MORE than 100 guests raised a cup in solidarity for the fight against cancer at the Boathouse Biggest Morning Tea yesterday.

Organiser Annie Evans, from Noosa Cancer Council, said the fundraiser was a way to pay respect to those who had experienced cancer.

"I had a couple of friends with cancer and I've lost friends to cancer," Ms Evans said. "It's very hard, you wonder 'what can you do?' This is my way to try and make a cancer-free future."

While the donations were still being counted yesterday, Ms Evans estimated the fundraiser raised more than $3000.

The Doo Wop Dolls performed smooth renditions of harmonies from the '40s, '50s and '60s at the event, keeping the crowd entertained with classic tunes.

Ms Evans said the morning wouldn't have gone ahead without the generosity and kindness of its supporters.

"Everything for the event is donated, with businesses supplying the venue and raffle items and volunteers making the morning tea," Ms Evans said.

"It all adds up and really makes a difference, as all proceeds go to Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, education and patient support programs.

"I'd like to thank local businesses for donating raffle prizes, the Noosa Boathouse, the Doo Wop Dolls for donating their time, and the people that came and supported us in the cause of a cancer-free future."

Noosa Boathouse owners Phil and Sarah Bradford donated the picturesque conference room and staff to look after guests.

"We're always happy to support the event. It's such a good cause," Mrs Bradford said. More than 5500 Queenslanders are expected to host a Biggest Morning Tea and raise $2.6 million for Cancer Council Queensland.

The community can hold an event and fundraise in May or June. Phone 1300 656 585 or visit biggestmorningtea.com.au.