One person is in hospital after a car and bicycle collided in Twin Waters on Monday morning.
News

Bike and car collide, one person in hospital

Matt Collins
28th Dec 2020 11:34 AM
One person is in hospital after a vehicle and a bicycle collided in Twin Waters on Monday morning.

Paramedics attended the crash on Nojoor Rd and Ocean Dr at 9.22am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the initial call reported the patient had possible abrasions and a shoulder injury.

The patient was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

