News

Bike hire business finding success naturally

RIDE ON: EcoTekk bike hire is enjoying success with award nomination and television features.
RIDE ON: EcoTekk bike hire is enjoying success with award nomination and television features.

A NOOSA business that's all about reducing carbon footprints is pedalling towards success.

EcoTekk Bike Hire has been nominated in the Sunshine Coast Business Awards in three categories.

"We're nominated in the tours and sustainability categories... and a young guy working for me is up for the young entrepreneur category (in the Sunshine Coast Business Awards),” EcoTekk CEO Darren Walters said.

"So we're up for three awards. It's really great.”

The electric bike hire company is also set to feature on local and international television programs in the coming weeks, and has been approved to host three new off-road tours.

Mr Walters said the business had grown significantly in the last year.

"We've had Queensland Weekender film with us, and Househunters International filmed us and that'll be on the TV in a few weeks,” he said.

"(We've gained) approval from Queensland Parks for a Noosa North Shore beach tour, Mt Tinbeerwah tour and a tour to Kin Kin with the option of an overnight stay in a bed and breakfast in Kin Kin.

"We've had lots of new bikes added to the fleet, they're really high tech.”

Topics:  ecotekk ecotekk bike hire noosa sunshine coast business awards sustainability

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosacare recognised for approach to dementia

Noosacare recognised for approach to dementia

Sandra Gilbert's approach to caring for one of the most vulnerable groups of senior citizens has seen her chosen as a finalist in a national aged care award.

Koala deal will boost prospects of their survival

Mayor Tony Wellington and koala supporters are delighted with the new partnership.

Landmark partnership to protect koalas

Pete's here to stay in the Tri

TOP STAYER: Peter O'Neill has a perfect record at the Noosa Tri having raced all 35 events.

Noosa Tri perfect record

Noosa deputy gives 'world of work' talk

THOUGHTFUL WORDS: NDSH Stacey Daveson has imparted her experiences to students.

Life lessons

Local Partners