Bike hire business finding success naturally

RIDE ON: EcoTekk bike hire is enjoying success with award nomination and television features.

A NOOSA business that's all about reducing carbon footprints is pedalling towards success.

EcoTekk Bike Hire has been nominated in the Sunshine Coast Business Awards in three categories.

"We're nominated in the tours and sustainability categories... and a young guy working for me is up for the young entrepreneur category (in the Sunshine Coast Business Awards),” EcoTekk CEO Darren Walters said.

"So we're up for three awards. It's really great.”

The electric bike hire company is also set to feature on local and international television programs in the coming weeks, and has been approved to host three new off-road tours.

Mr Walters said the business had grown significantly in the last year.

"We've had Queensland Weekender film with us, and Househunters International filmed us and that'll be on the TV in a few weeks,” he said.

"(We've gained) approval from Queensland Parks for a Noosa North Shore beach tour, Mt Tinbeerwah tour and a tour to Kin Kin with the option of an overnight stay in a bed and breakfast in Kin Kin.

"We've had lots of new bikes added to the fleet, they're really high tech.”