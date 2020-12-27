Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A bike rider is in a serious but stable condition after a crash in Caboolture on Sunday afternoon.
A bike rider is in a serious but stable condition after a crash in Caboolture on Sunday afternoon.
Breaking

Bike rider suffers critical head injury after crash

Matt Collins
27th Dec 2020 3:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A bicycle rider is in the hands of critical care paramedics following a serious crash in Caboolture on Sunday afternoon.

The rider suffered head injuries after the incident on King St just before 2pm on Sunday.

Driver suffers head injury after car hits tree

Huge blaze rips through Coast family's home

The patient was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It was unknown if a vehicle was involved or if the rider was wearing a helmet.

bicycle crash caboolture crash king street caboolture qas sunshine coast serious injuries
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Luxury rentals empty as tourists ditch iconic holiday spot

        Premium Content Luxury rentals empty as tourists ditch iconic holiday spot

        Travel Nervous Sydneysiders have cancelled around 17 per cent of their Christmas bookings to Noosa.

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in Queensland

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths

        ‘He was only 33’: Sister wants others to slow down

        Premium Content ‘He was only 33’: Sister wants others to slow down

        Your Story Trudy Vains pleads for drivers to do the right thing

        Degrees go online as Noosa uni campus shuts

        Premium Content Degrees go online as Noosa uni campus shuts

        News Central Queensland University has closed its Noosa campus.