Bikes, boats, motorhomes, cars for a bargain at auction

More than 250 vehicles will be auctioned off from the Clayton's Towing yard.

More than 250 vehicles will be auctioned off from the Clayton's Towing yard. Clayton's Towing

HUNDREDS of vehicles will be auctioned off on the cheap as Clayton's Towing clears its impound yard on Saturday.

Buyers will take home more than 250 vehicles including boats, motorbikes, scooters and a motorhome.

Some vehicles will be for parts only and don't come with keys, while others are in driving condition.

Clayton's Towing will auction off hundreds of vehicles from its car yard. The vehicles include impounds and written-off vehicles. Clayton's Towing

The vehicles may have been impounded, in a crash, or abandoned, but with no reserves, bargains are guaranteed.

The auctions, held several times a year, consistently attract large crowds of prospective buyers.

Clayton's Towing will auction off hundreds of vehicles from its car yard. The vehicles include impounds and written-off vehicles. Clayton's Towing

Gates open for punters to inspect the vehicles from 8am, before the auction starts at 9am.

Nambour Scouts will be selling breakfast and drinks at the yard.

Clayton's Towing will auction off hundreds of vehicles from its car yard. The vehicles include impounds and written-off vehicles. Clayton's Towing

Vehicles must be paid for and removed from the yard the same day, but Claytons's Towing will offer discounted rates for local towing services from the auction.

Footwear must be worn on the site.