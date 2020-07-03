Bikie president saves elderly woman from burning home
A Bandido bikie has emerged as the man who saved an elderly woman from a burning Geelong house.
Geelong chapter president Cam Stankovski says he was having a beer in a mate's backyard in the Geelong suburb of Whittington when he heard a scream from a nearby house just after 8pm on Monday.
"I heard some screams from afar,'' he said. "It's a rough area, so it's not uncommon to hear screams. But it was the scream that made me react.''
Mr Stankovski said he peered over the fence to see smoke coming from a neighbouring property in Solar Drive and ran towards the flames.
He said when he arrived at the front of the property, people were already trying to make their way in, but smoke, and a burning hot door handle made it tough.
After confirming there was someone trapped inside, Mr Stankovski said he rammed the door open.
With his Bandido T-shirt to cover his face from the smoke, he searched the house for the trapped resident, finding a woman in her 70s sitting in a reclining chair.
"I couldn't see,'' he said.
"I came across the elderly lady sitting on a recliner. At first she was battling me because she was in shock.
"Adrenaline kicked in and I picked her up and got her through the smoke.
"I was walking blind. It was all a bit of a blur until I got to the front door.''
The woman was taken to Geelong hospital in a stable condition. Firefighters took an hour to control the blaze.
Originally published as Bikie president drags old woman from burning home