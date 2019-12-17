Bikie’s ex fled alleged bashing during shop trip: Court

A man was on bail for allegedly raping and spitting Weet-bix cereal in his then girlfriend’s face when he kidnapped and bashed her, a court heard.

A man was on bail for allegedly raping and spitting Weet-bix cereal in his then girlfriend’s face when he kidnapped and bashed her, a court heard.

A Sydney woman who was allegedly kidnapped by her bikie ex-boyfriend, tied to a stripper pole at his clubhouse and bashed over two days was only able to escape when he took a break from the "extreme violence and humiliation" to eat at a local chicken shop, a court heard.

The heavily tattooed 30-year-old had already been on bail for allegedly raping her a few months earlier, NSW Supreme Court heard on Tuesday.

The Cambridge Park man is accused of shaving half his ex-lover's hair off during the September 2018 ordeal and beating her with knuckledusters and a baseball bat before police laid siege to the Gypsy Joker base.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and bashed over two days.

In July that year the man was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting his partner one night while the couple was on holiday at a caravan park near the Nepean River in the city's west.

The woman claims her boyfriend woke her up the next morning by spitting Weet-bix cereal in her face and he's also accused of kicking, punching and choking her before she ran off and raised the alarm.

The man, who in February was sentenced for ice possession, will now remain behind bars until he faces two back-to-back trials next June after he was denied bail again on Tuesday.

The ex-boyfriend has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges including kidnapping, four counts of sexual intercourse without consent, assault and contravening a domestic apprehended violence order.

The alleged kidnapping sparked a tense standoff with 50 police.

The man offered a $20,000 surety and volunteered to live under house arrest on the state's north coast, but this was rejected.

Justice Peter Hamill said he posed too great a risk to the woman's safety if released considering his "chilling" alleged offences and given he'd breached domestic violence orders designed to protect previous partners.

A doctor's report showing the woman's fractured eye socket generally supported her allegations of "quite nasty violence" at the caravan park while DNA evidence including semen linked the man to the incident, the judge said.

MORE NEWS

Kyle Daniels' beach getaway cancelled

Man's feet severed after falling under train

Luxury car broker's $30 million in unpaid tax

But Justice Hamill noted there were "some problems" with what the prosecution alleges happened after the man grabbed his ex-partner off a street in Cambridge Park and forced her into a car on September 16, 2018.

The Crown alleges he threatened to kill the woman during the kidnapping, saying "I don't give a f**k about the law" and clumps of blonde hair were found at the Gypsy Joker den after he vowed to "make her look ugly."

She was allegedly driven to the fortified clubhouse at Horsley Park, stripped naked and tied up before being thumped in the face with knuckledusters while her shins were smashed with a baseball bat.

The man offered a $20,000 surety but was rejected.

Two days later when the man allegedly drove them both to a Penrith chicken shop she ran away, sparking a tense standoff with more than 50 cops at the bikie clubhouse.

Defence lawyer Sophie Toomey said the woman's injuries looked "mild" in police photos while the claim that the ex-boyfriend imprisoned her for days and then took her out to get food was "unreliable."

Ms Toomey said the issue of sexual consent will be crucial in both cases, adding the ex-girlfriend refused an internal medical examination following the alleged kidnapping.

"It is an awfully long time for a man to be in custody … essentially on the word of the complainant," she said.

Officers surrounded the notorious bikie fortress - where members allegedly had sex with an alpaca - at 2.30pm on September 18.

The man, who had the SS lightning bolts - an infamous symbol of Nazi Germany - tattooed onto the back of his neck, emerged two hours later and was arrested.

He also had a neck tattoo of Batman super villain the Joker with the famous line actor Heath Ledger said in his role: "Why so serious?"

The man's case will return to Penrith District Court in May.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.