Biking viking on a charity mission

ALL FOR ANIMALS: Marielle Jauring, from Sweden, pedalled into Noosa last week on an adventure to raise money for a homeless dog shelter in Sri Lanka.

ALL FOR ANIMALS: Marielle Jauring, from Sweden, pedalled into Noosa last week on an adventure to raise money for a homeless dog shelter in Sri Lanka. Michele Sternberg

SWEDISH adventurer, cyclist and animal-lover Marielle Jouring pedalled into Noosa last week on an Aussie adventure to raise money for a homeless dog's shelter in Sri Lanka.

In her distinctive fluoro pink shirt, the 35-year-old "biking viking" was 10,000km into a cycling journey around Australia.

"I've cycled 10,000km in 66 days in Australia, starting up at Broome, travelling down the coast, across the Nullarbor to Adelaide, on to Melbourne, Sydney and now I'm on my way to Cairns," Marielle said.

Along the way she's rescued an injured kookaburra, a pregnant blue tongue lizard and saved an echidna from certain death on the highway.

"It made me so happy. Any animal I can help is good.

"Followers are donating $1 for every 1000km I cycle and I also make beanies and sell stickers to raise money ... every little bit helps.

"Even if someone donates $10, for the sick, injured and homeless dogs at Animal SOS Sri Lanka, that's a lot of money for them."

Marielle said cycling along the Great Ocean Road was "probably one of the best days of my life" and it came after "days and days of nothing" crossing the Nullarbor.

Travelling alone, Marielle said she wants to inspire young women to believe in themselves, follow their dreams and realise anything in life is possible.

"Doing this trip, to be honest, I'm too tired to be scared. I'm an optimist. I have had a few close calls where I've almost run out of water but someone always comes along.

"There are a lot of older Australians in their motorhomes travelling the roads ... and big trucks. You have to be a little bit smart and don't take any risks," she said.

"Kudos to Noosa for having really nice bike lanes and roads."

Biking Viking: Swedish adventurer, cyclist and animal-lover Marielle Jauring pedalled into Noosa last week on an Aussie adventure to raise money for a homeless dog shelter in Sri Lanka.

Marielle carries "her whole life" on her bike which weighs about 30kg.

"There's my tent, mattress, sleeping bag, kitchen, swimmers, towel, toiletries, clothes, food, tools for my bike, two extra battery chargers spare runners and my phone. It's pretty heavy."

Marielle has already raised around $1000 and next year she plans to cycle across Europe and spend time volunteering at Animal SOS Sri Lanka.

If you would like to donate to her cause, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Marielle-Jauring1 and follow her journey on Instagram at _the_biking_viking_