Gigi Wu posted risque outdoor shots despite often walking in freezing temperatures.
‘Bikini Climber’ freezes to death

by Tamar Lapin
22nd Jan 2019 8:59 AM

A TAIWANESE woman, known as the "Bikini Climber" for scaling mountains in swimwear, was found frozen to death after a 20m fall, according to reports.

Gigi Wu, 36, was eight days into a 25-day solo hike on Saturday when she called a friend to say she'd tumbled down a ravine in Central Taiwan's Yushan Mountain and was unable to move because of a leg injury, Taiwan News reported.

The 36-year-old was eight days into her solo hike when she fell and froze to death.
Rescuers were only able to airlift her out 28 hours later because of poor weather conditions. But by then, the young woman was dead, officials said.

The overnight temperature in the area at an altitude of over 1670m was around freezing, said Commander Lin Cheng-I of the Nantou County Fire Department.

Wu froze to death on Yushan Mountain in Taiwan after she fell down a ravine.
The mountaineer, also known as Wu Chi-yun, was a local social media star, known for posing on peaks in barely-there outfits.

Her official cause of death is still unclear.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Gigi Wu is known for hiking in just her bikini.
