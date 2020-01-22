Billy reveals Perez’s ‘awkward’ behaviour

Billy Brownless isn't a big fan of gossip guru Perez Hilton.

Billy, a former AFL player turned media personality, was evicted from the I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! camp in last night's episode.

And today he opened up to news.com.au about "awkward" Perez who entered the jungle on Monday night.

"We were a tight little group and we were thinking, 'What's he doing in here?'" Billy said about the US star.

"He's a bit awkward, to be honest. You watch him, he's in a conversation and then he just walks off. He did it a couple of times and we're standing there going, 'What's that about? What are you doing?'"

Perez Hilton entered the camp on Monday night.

Billy on I'm A Celeb.

Billy also suggested that Perez might be struggling to get a grasp on the Australian sense of humour.

"There's some yanks that get our great sense of humour and there's some that don't," he told news.com.au. "And I don't think he gets our sense of humour, to be honest."

Billy, who co-hosts a popular Triple M radio show called The Rush Hour, said he made some great friends on I'm A Celeb, but there's a couple in particular that he doubts he'll keep in touch with in the future.

"I think Tanya (Hennessy) and Erin (Barnett), they're totally different to me," Billy told news.com.au.

"There was a disconnect there and that's just age … They're talking about FOMO and LOL and OMG and influencers … fair to say I was up the other end of the house talking about footy and different things.

"I wouldn't be expecting Christmas cards from them, but that's OK," he said.

Tanya Hennessy.

Erin Barnett.

Before Billy's eviction in last night's episode, viewers saw Charlotte Crosby throw an epic tantrum and threaten to leave the camp.

Charlotte was upset that all the attention was on Erin after the former Love Island star won the camp a few bowls of pasta after successfully completing a challenge.

Charlotte said in the Tok Tok video: "Everyone's (saying), 'Oh, poor Erin, she's ate nothing yet. We'll give her a whole thing (of pasta).' It's like, what about me?"

Camp mates offered Charlotte pasta several times, but the British star refused to take any and later burst into tears when Miguel pleaded with her to have some.

Billy told news.com.au that Charlotte's outburst was mostly an act.

"That was about playing the game, being a reality star and knowing how to play the game," he said. "She was hungry, tired, emotional and just playing the game very well.

Charlotte Crosby in tears in the jungle.

"There are people in there that are reality stars who have been on reality TV before and they know how to play the game. They certainly knew when they were on screen, there was a little performance. The players knew when to play, they were on."

As for who he wants to win the reality TV show, Billy picked two of the male contestants.

"I reckon Daisy's (Dale Thomas) got to be a chance," he said. "And Miguel. I reckon it might be one of those two.

"Charlotte would have to be some sort of favourite, but she'll soon have another hissy fit and who knows, she might actually storm out of the whole joint."

I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten