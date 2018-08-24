Biloela asylum seekers to make new appeal in three days

DETAINED: Kopika, 3, and Tharunicaa, 1, have been in a Melbourne detention centre since March with their parents Priya and Nades.

DETAINED: Kopika, 3, and Tharunicaa, 1, have been in a Melbourne detention centre since March with their parents Priya and Nades.

IN three days, a Biloela asylum-seeker family accused of breaching the nation's immigration laws will have another attempt at freedom.

Kajaliny Ranjith - the lawyer representing Priya and her husband Nades and daughters Kopika, 3, and Tharunicaa, 1, - said she had a strong team working on the appeal to the family's rejected bid to stay in Australia.

She said the judge on Monday will be John Middleton, a Federal Court of Australia judge of 12 years' experience who Ms Ranjith said had not dealt with many migration cases previously.

With this in mind, she plans to make her arguments clearly and with confidence in regards to how the family's case was handled in August last year and Australia's fast-track refugee program.

Ms Ranjith said she could see the matter begin to take its toll on the family's mental health and the development of the two girls.

Family friend Chandra Roulston said ahead of the court hearing the Liberal Party leadership woes provided a new level of uncertainty for the Biloela parents.

Previously she and the family's supporters had rallied for former home affairs minister Peter Dutton to intervene with the family's case and allow them to stay in Australia.

She said next month a billboard was being installed at MrDutton's Dickson electorate pleading for his support.

"Whoever the next prime minister is, we'd like to see them implement a humanitarian approach to all refugees, and to have a consideration for those in detention, particularly the families in detention with their children," Ms Roulston said.