Biloela family supporters put billboard in Dutton electorate

LOUD AND CLEAR: This billboard is 500m away from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office in Dickson.

A THREE-metre wide billboard featuring family photos of a detained Biloela family has been placed in Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's electorate in the latest bid to have the ongoing campaign for the family's release heard.

The billboard, half a kilometre away from Mr Dutton's office, reads "Please bring this Qld family home to Biloela".

On the billboard Mr Dutton's name is crossed out, with a question mark next to it, following recent changes to the Federal Government's leadership. The Tamil family has been held in detention in Melbourne since March, accused of breaching Australia's protection obligations.

"If Mr Dutton won't help, the people in his electorate have a right to know that under his watch, this beautiful Queensland-born toddler and baby and their loving mum and dad have been locked up 1800km from home," family friend Simone Cameron said.

The billboard was paid for by a crowdfunding campaign.