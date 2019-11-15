Menu
The bins’ location point as Cooroibah – for those impacted by fire only.
Bin working hard at council to deal with fire’s impact on community

Peter Gardiner
15th Nov 2019 12:54 PM

GIVING credit where credit is due, the Noosa Council staffers have been on the ball from the outset of our protracted fire emergency.

Whether it was quickly opening evacuation centres, arranging online updates and alerts, they’ve been spot on.

Now they’re looking at recovery mode and will provide two bulk bins on Lake Cooroibah Rd to assist residents with the clean up, in the wake of the weekend fires.

The bins will be placed about 80m north of Jirrima Cres.

The bins are solely for those residents who need to remove fire related debris impacting access to their homes. To assist with recycling, one bin will be for steel only and the other for bulk general waste items.

The bins will remain in place until Wednesday November 20.

Noosa News

