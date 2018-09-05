Menu
Login
News

Bindi’s touching tribute to Steve

by Mariah Haas
5th Sep 2018 9:30 AM

BINDI Irwin has honoured her dad Steve Irwin on the 12th anniversary of his death.

Yesterday the 20-year-old paid tribute to her late father in a touching post on Instagram.

"Together Forever," Bindi captioned a photo, which featured Irwin holding his daughter in his lap as he sat alongside his wife Terri and their son, Robert.

Together Forever ❤️

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

On September 4, 2006, the Crocodile Hunter was killed by a stingray while filming off the Great Barrier Reef. He was 44.

Earlier this year, Terri opened up about her husband's death.

"No matter the circumstances are that you lose someone, nobody's truly prepared," she told People Magazine in January. "Steve's accident was so unexpected. It was extremely challenging."

anniversary bindi irwin editors picks steeve irwin

Top Stories

    Round up... it's 2018 showtime

    Round up... it's 2018 showtime

    News Everything you need to know for this year's Noosa Country Show

    'Funny, naive, vulgar' is Moth

    'Funny, naive, vulgar' is Moth

    News Two former Noosa locals bring stage show to town

    Garden delights at the Plant Fair

    Garden delights at the Plant Fair

    News Big day out at Lake Macdonald

    A celebration of survival

    A celebration of survival

    News Overcoming adversity to achieve

    Local Partners