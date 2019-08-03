Bindi says who will walk her down aisle

Bindi Irwin is engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.

Bindi Irwin is engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.

BINDI Irwin has paid tribute to her late father Steve in a touching Instagram post, where she announced who would step into his shoes on her wedding day.

The 21-year-old wildlife warrior, who became engaged to her boyfriend Chandler Powell on her birthday last week, said her younger brother, Robert, would walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

The happy couple have been together for six years.

Bindi took to social media this morning to pen an emotional post about her father, who died in 2006, and her brother, 15.

"Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert. He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter. I know you'd be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us," she wrote.

Young ‘Bob’ is set to walk his sister down the aisle. Picture: @robertirwinphotography/Instagram

Bindi and Robert are the children of animal conservationist and TV personality Steve Irwin, who died from a stingray barb in 2006 when Bindi was just eight years old.

She began appearing on TV from the age of two including on her father's The Crocodile Hunter series which also featured her mother, Terri.

Bindi received a standing ovation after delivering a eulogy for her father at Australia Zoo at a memorial broadcast worldwide to a TV audience of more than 300 million viewers.

Young Bindi, Robert and mum Terri at Steve Irwin Day at Australia Zoo the year after his death.

Announcing her engagement on Instagram on Wednesday last week, Bindi wrote: "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let's get married already!"

Bindi’s brother Robert hid and took photos of the proposal. Picture: Robert Irwin/@robertirwinphotography/Instagram

Bindi and Chandler, a professional wakeboarder from the US, met in 2013 when she gave the American and his family a tour of Australia Zoo.

Chandler now works alongside the Irwins at Australia Zoo.