Bins overflowing from Christmas? We’re here to help ...

The Noosa Council is ready to help empty bins full of Christmas cast offs.

SO THAT’S Christmas done and dusted and the presents all unwrapped.

But what about the aftermath of messy waste?

Noosa Council said it offers a solution to overflowing private wheelie bins over the Christmas break.

“If you fill up your wheelie bin early over the break and need an extra rubbish, recycling or garden waste pick-up, we can help.”

Domestic extra collection fees vary from $15 to $16 and can cost up to $53 for commercial bulk bins.

“You can book an extra wheelie bin collection online for a small fee, subject to a few conditions.”

Go to: https://bit.ly/2sbAnEB

Bin days are unchanged over the Christmas/New Year period, and for landfill opening hours, see the website https://bit.ly/371DCNy