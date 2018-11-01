Bio Day marks a green decade as Kin Kin celebrates

SMART DOGS: Dr Romane Cristescu and Michelle Daly with Koala Scats Detection Dogs that will be part of Noosa's Biosphere celebrations.

David Crossley

A DAY of celebration to recognise the special relationship the Noosa community has with its environment is planned for November 18.

Noosa Community Biosphere Association president John News said the Noosa Biosphere Celebration would recognise our designation as a biosphere reserve by UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Program 10 years ago.

"Noosa Biosphere Reserve is our shire,” Mr News said.

"As a community, we're all members so we invite everyone to come along and join in the festivities and see what good people in our community are doing.”

There will be plenty of activities, bush dancing, art and craft displays, food and market stalls to keep you entertained.

Activities by Marc Bright Joyology, face painting, mural painting, Kin Kin Crafties and a unicyclist will be fun for everyone.

Ecotekk will be offering free rides on their electric bikes and trikes so you can think about alternative modes of transport.

Start your morning with music by the Dave Flower Trio and enjoy bush dancing to the high energy live

music by The Smashing Bumpkins.

University of the Sunshine Coast Detection Dogs will join the Noosa Biosphere Celebration too, so you can learn about their koala research programs.

"There will be raffles on the day with great prizes including lunch with a mystery guest at the Black Ant Gourmet Kin Kin general store.”

"Bring the whole family and come and enjoy a fun day out.”

The free community celebration will take place at the Kin Kin township from 10am to 3pm.

Stallholder space is still available for everyone to get involved. Phone John on 0419 000 145.

The event is proudly supported by Noosa Council and the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation.

For more information, visit the Facebook page Our Biosphere Noosa.