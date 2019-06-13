Biosphere positions now open

NOOSA Biosphere Reserve Foundation has called for new applicants to join the board of directors.

"Several of our directors have reached the end of their current term and as a result we are publicly recruiting for individuals who are keen to join the board,” foundation chair Dick Barnes said.

"Directors play an active, hands-on role in the organisation,” he said.

"They oversee projects in their special interest area, working with project partners and the community in enabling big ideas aligned with the aims of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Program.”

NBRF is looking for experienced individuals with skills in governance, policy and scientific or environmental research, with links to academic and research organisations preferable.

Mr Barnes says he is constantly inspired by the opportunities to create long-lasting impacts.

"It's very rewarding to be part of something that has long-term benefits for both our environment and the community,” he said.

"Having previously held successful grant rounds for a variety of projects, we have now been challenged by Noosa Council to take on a think tank role to develop and facilitate big idea projects. We have developed a new strategic plan and are actively pursuing projects which align with key areas of focus.

"Given we are a volunteer board progressing multiple projects, it is important to maintain our board numbers and our skilled expertise,” Mr Barnes said.

The positions are expected to be filled quickly with successful candidates starting as casual directors until formally appointed to a three-year term in September.

Applications close June 20.