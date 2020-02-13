Bird emerges as Broncos fullback contender

Brisbane Broncos player Jack Bird in action during a team training session in Brisbane, Thursday, January 30, 2020. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Brisbane Broncos player Jack Bird in action during a team training session in Brisbane, Thursday, January 30, 2020. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Former Origin player Jack Bird will make his return from a knee reconstruction at fullback in Brisbane's first trial of the season.

Bird, who has endured two injury-riddled seasons since joining the Broncos, will stake his claim as a fullback in the hitout against the CQ Capras in Rockhampton on Saturday night.

Normally a centre, Bird could push for the fullback spot for next month's season-opener against the Cowboys.

Watch the 2020 NRL Nines tournament LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"We want to see some competition for spots," said Broncos coach Anthony Seibold.

"At the back end of the pre-season I saw some bits and pieces with Birdy that were really well-suited to giving a good account of himself in that position.

"He'll play about 30 minutes in that position, it's a starting point for him, coming back from a long-term injury.

"He's looked especially effective out the back of shape, from an attacking point of view, but he's also got a really good understanding of footy defensively."

Bird will play 30 minutes in Brisbane’s first trial. AAP Image/Glenn Hunt.

Former skipper Darius Boyd will line up at right centre while fellow regular starters Andrew McCullough, Joe Ofahengaue, Tevita Pangai Junior and Patrick Carrigan will also line up for the club's opening trial.

Boyd will play at least two quarters, while Seibold plans to play McCullough, Ofahengaue and Pangai Junior for at least half a game.

FULL TEAM FOR BRISBANE'S TRIAL MATCH

1 Jack Bird 2 Richie Kennar 3 Darius Boyd 4 Bessie Aufaga-To'omaga 5 Jon Reuben 6 Darren Nicholls 7 Tyson Gamble 8 Rhys Kennedy 9 Andrew McCullough 10 Joe Ofahengaue 11 Jamil Hopoate 12 Tevita Pangai Jr 13 Patrick Carrigan Interchange 14 Kobe Hetherington 15 Jordan Riki 16 Pride Petterson-Robati 17 Lachlan Timm 18 Jack Martin 19 Guy Hamilton 20 Brendan Piakura