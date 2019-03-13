Bird food trees to be spared

AN AGED care facility approved in Noosa is seeking changes to its built layout that should lessen the impact on a local bird listed as vulnerable.

The Blue Care facility in Sunrise Beach that has approval for 96 beds has been the centre of community concerns over its impact on the local glossy black cockatoo population.

The Blue Care site in the Girraween Estate has been identified "as containing significant forage values for the glossy black cockatoo” with the birds returning to the same feed trees daily.

Blue Care is requesting Noosa Council agree to changes due largely to shifts in the delivery of aged care that has shifted more to independent living apartments rather than serviced accommodation.

A report to go before councillors today notes while the footprint of the approved building location has not significantly changed, design changes in the location of water quality devices at the north eastern corner of the lot "will result in the retention of a cluster of active feed trees”.

"These design changes have increased the number of trees to be retained and available for glossy black cockatoo,” the report said.

"The dedication of land previously zoned for development as nature refuge and the rehabilitation of degraded lands has resulted in a net increase in habitat protected in perpetuity within the vicinity.”

However, the report is uncertain about the overall impact of the removal of food trees here. It said the loss of these forage values and the impact it would have on the local glossy back cockatoo population "cannot be quantified as there is insufficient information regarding the overall abundance of forage trees” in the bird's range.

A number of conditions were imposed on the approval to address the habitat loss including identification of all active glossy black cockatoo food trees likely to be impacted, with food trees to be propagated at a ratio of 8:1 from the parent tree and replanted. There would also be a vegetation clearing offset program with a five-year required maintenance period and relocation of rare and threatened plant species.