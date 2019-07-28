'Bird winter' flies in to Noosa from far away

WINGED MARVEL: The red-capped plover is a welcome sight in Noosa over winter.

NOW that winter is here the bird life in the estuary changes.

All but a few summer migrants have returned to the northern summer to breed in East China, Eastern Siberia and Alaska. There they feed on insects emerging from the grasslands fed by the melting snow. Some younger migrants do stay behind to return the following year.

There is only one common migrant that stays on through winter with the local waders - the double-banded plover.

This bird comes from the South Island of New Zealand, escaping the relatively harsh winter there. It arrives in late summer or autumn and leaves in spring to prepare for summer breeding in New Zealand. It merges with the local red-capped plovers feeding on the sand banks in our estuary.

In contrast to the rapid darting searching of the red-cap, the DB plover is more measured in its feeding style.

The two parallel chest bands develop during their stay here, which makes them readily identified.

Interestingly the same birds from NZ's North Island do not migrate, they just stay at home. There is no ready explanation for this apart from the weather differences between the North and South Islands.

Another visitor at this time is the sacred kingfisher. This bird is usually found in our secluded waterways and only comes out on the sandbanks of the river in winter. The reasons for this are obscure but presumably it is for feeding purposes.

Looking further out to sea in Laguna Bay it's possible to see another visitor - the Australasian gannet. This large black and white bird can be identified by its size - wing span of 1.7-2m.

It glides effortlessly over the bay searching for bait fish then dramatically dives vertically into the water, often descending 5-10m down and catching prey while ascending. These birds travel here either from more southern waters of Australia or New Zealand.

More local birds remaining are the crested, gull-billed and caspian terns, together with the egrets, herons, cormorants and raptors who will soon be breeding again as spring approaches.

NICA volunteers continue to monitor the bird life every month and we thank Noosa Shire Council and O-Boats for providing a vessel.