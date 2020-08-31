Menu
A woman has been fined after she received a jar filled with more than just lollies for her 18th birthday.
Celebrations end early after police find dangerous drugs

Rhylea Millar
31st Aug 2020 5:30 PM
IT WAS a birthday present she'd rather go without, but a woman has been handed a fine after she received a lolly jar with more than just sweets inside.

Most people look back fondly on their 18th birthday celebrations, but Jemma Maree Pratt will remember hers for some of the wrong reasons.

On July 30, police conducted a search warrant at Pratt's residential address and found a lolly jar filled with 3.4g of marijuana, 2g of powder and six tablets in the defendant's bedroom.

The powder and tablets were later identified as Methandienone, which is a form male growth hormones or steroids.

Present at the time of the search, Pratt told police a friend had gifted her the lolly jar for her birthday and she intended to discard the drugs but didn't get around to it.

When police asked the defendant why she had dangerous drugs in her possession, she allegedly said she didn't think they were dangerous.

Pratt pleaded guilty to two separate counts of possessing dangerous drugs, was fined $350 and placed on a good behaviour bond for the duration of six months.

