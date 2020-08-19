Biting star slapped with monster ban

Gold Coast Titans star Kevin Proctor has been found guilty of biting Cronulla Sharks star Shaun Johnson.

The ugly incident saw Proctor sent from the field with cameras showing him with his mouth opened while Johnson's forearm wrapped across his lips.

The heated moment was captured by TV cameras and the footage was enough for the NRL bunker to advise on-field referee Henry Perenara to give Proctor his career-first send-off.

An NRL judiciary hearing on Tuesday night spanned over two before the announcement came through.

Because of a seven year good record, Proctor received a 25 per cent discount but was still slapped with a four-week ban.

Johnson found himself in hot water after he broke his silence publicly on Tuesday morning about the incident and could cop a sanction for discussing the matter prior to the hearing. He acted as a character witness during the hearing where he was grilled over changing his stance on the events that had unfolded.

Do you think Kevin Proctor bit you? "No".

Did you think he bit you at the time? "Yes".

When did you change your mind? "In review".

"As the match went on I thought it didn't make sense. At the time I thought I got bit.

"When I was in the dressing sheds I started thinking about it all and it didn't add up.

"I've never been bitten before. I'm not saying he tried to chomp my arm off."

Johnson initially complained before backtracking.

Ahead of the judiciary hearing Proctor had broken his silence surrounding the scandal and said he never actually bit Johnson.

Proctor told The Courier-Mail he is "pissed off" that the on-field referees made such a contentious decision on the run.

"I will be telling the NRL judiciary I didn't bite Shaun Johnson," Proctor said.

"My record in this game speaks for itself.

"I didn't bite him, I am 100 per cent on that.

"I will fight to the death to clear my name.

"Rugby league has been going on for 112 years and no-one has ever been sent off for alleged biting.

"I'm so pissed off about this.

"To be accused of biting someone is the lowest thing you can face as a footballer."

